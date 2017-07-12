Midfielder Marco van Ginkel was one of 30 players who showed up on day one of pre-season training this week, but it’s assumed that he’s not long for the Chelsea shirt and that his former loan club PSV will take him again this season, probably on a permanent deal. In fact, according to Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagsblad, they are hoping to make progress in that regard this week.

PSV hoopt eind deze week op 'Van Ginkel-nieuws' https://t.co/BJHkWPz8UV pic.twitter.com/2PTot11GEd — Eindhovens Dagblad (@ED_PSVnieuws) July 12, 2017

According to the report, PSV's technical director, Marcel Brands expects to reach a positive conclusion regarding Van Ginkel’s signature, and hopefully in time for their games in the Europa League third qualifying round in a couple weeks. Despite being just 24 years old, he would immediately become one of the leaders of the squad that has an average age of 22.6 years. They may even be a buy-back.

Marco van Ginkel will return to PSV, deal close. Chelsea will retain the ability to recall or re-sign him https://t.co/AdRSTKRBnq #cfc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 12, 2017

Still, a deal for Van Ginkel may not be as straightforward as PSV expect it to be. Given that the midfielder is now training under the supervision of Antonio Conte for the first time ever, the Chelsea boss could very well decide to keep him just as he did with Victor Moses last season. The situation of Chelsea’s midfield is rather unsettled at this point after all, with Nemanja Matic possibly leaving, Tiemoue Bakayoko possibly arriving, and Nathaniel Chalobah’s future up in the air.