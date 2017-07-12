A report from Ed Maalyon in the Independent claims that Chelsea are “expecting” Atlético Madrid to meet their asking price on Diego Costa “shortly” after dropping it to a somewhat attainable £30m.

Atletico Madrid are growing desperate to seal Diego Costa transfer | @eaamalyon https://t.co/ycbtNWFCnR #cfc — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 11, 2017

Chelsea’s previous valuation was supposedly in the £50-60m range, which sounds great but not something that Atlético can readily afford apparently. But the Spanish side are apparently growing increasingly “desperate” in their search for a striker — turns out it is not so easy to sign new players if they can’t actually play until January! — as Sandro chose to sign for Everton, Lacazette chose to sign for Arsenal (after originally agreeing to join Atlético), and then Vitolo did something very similar just yesterday, though his situation is highly convoluted at the moment and even Chelsea may be involved ... or not.

What is going on this summer with Vitolo is MADNESS. Here is some sort of timeline…with a new twist it seems. pic.twitter.com/GHQKLJ44o9 — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) July 11, 2017

Atlético’s previous max commitment for a potential Costa deal was £26m, but it sounds like if they can cough up an extra £4m and make it an even £30m, Chelsea would be willing to do business. With Costa not expected to show up to preseason training anytime soon, and that apparently includes the club’s Tour of Asia that’s set to begin next week, selling him is the only possible solution at this time.

Let’s get this done and move on, shall we?