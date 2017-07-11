So it seems that Danilo's sale to Chelsea is more than just fake news from the Spanish media. According to Brazilian news portal UOL, Chelsea are now close to sealing the deal for the Real Madrid right back.

Chelsea supera Juventus e fica perto de acordo por Danilo com Real Madrid https://t.co/PWsNIfAjsq pic.twitter.com/pZ1a22NOtJ — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) July 11, 2017

Their report claims the deal should be done soon with Danilo transferring to Chelsea on a €31 million fee, which is only €500,000 less than the amount received by Porto from Madrid at the time of his switch to Santiago Bernabéu back in 2015. The Blues have beat out Juventus for the signature of the player four days shy of his 26th birthday.

Although Danilo travelled with the Real Madrid squad for their preseason tour in the United States, his entourage stayed in Europe to arrange his switch to Chelsea. And with that, Chelsea look to be adding our second defensive signing of the summer, although Danilo’s actual defensive skills are... subpar, to say the least. Hopefully Conte can work his magic once again.