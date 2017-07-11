While there is no news on Chelsea’s pursuit of Alex Sandro, his former teammate and fellow wing-back Danilo is supposedly also in the club’s crosshairs. Not for the first time, the Spanish media’s claiming that Conte is keen for Chelsea to prioritise the purchase of the Real Madrid right back, whose potential transfer fee would be around €35m.

The pro-Real Madrid Marca insist that the Spanish giants are “not particularly keen” on letting go of the soon-to-be 26-year-old, but the half the article reads like a classified ad for the former Porto right back.

After a tough beginning with Los Blancos, Danilo has recovered all of his confidence, receiving praise from his teammates inside the dressing room towards the end of the last campaign. -source: Marca

Sure, sure. Of course Danilo is fantastic; that’s why he’s clearly being shopped around!

That said, Danilo is not entirely without merit and he could be a decent option to rotate with Moses on the right flank. But he’s not deserving of his rumored price tag and has done nothing in his Real Madrid career to convince us otherwise.

Hopefully this is nothing more than paper talk, just like the James Rodriguez stories had been, which have now reached their logical conclusion in a move that has absolutely nothing to do with Chelsea (two-year loan to Bayern instead).