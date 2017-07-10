Antonio Rüdiger’s medical took approximately nine days. It feels like Tiemoué Bakayoko’s medical is taking nine weeks. But never fear, this week is the week that it’s actually going to happen.

Maybe.

There's been a delay on the medical - I think bakayoko has had a slight injury that has prevented. But should happen this week — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 9, 2017

With recent reports of AS Monaco growing frustrated with the delays — leading to tabloid nonsense like Manchester United gazumping Chelsea again after their Lukaku coup — this transfer continues to set records with its delays and mysterious inaction after Chelsea seemingly sealed the €40m deal with both the club and the player in early- or, at the latest, mid-June.

While Chelsea do like to wait until July to get our business done, with pre-season getting underway now, time is starting to be of the essence for ideal preparations. (And that’s before we get to any of the contract extensions that are supposed to get signed this summer.)

The players are set to reconvene at Cobham today, with Rüdiger in tow but not yet Bakayoko. Hopefully that latter situation will indeed be resolved this week as well, finally.

ADDENDUM: Apparently, Monaco are set to begin their pre-season today as well, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on them to see who does and doesn’t show up...