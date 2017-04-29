Finally in the hands of new ownership from China after a drawn out, year-long saga, AC Milan are finally able to focus on returning to their glory days. Part of that effort, according to Corriere dello Sport, is a renewed pursuit of a certain Cesc Fàbregas, who had been linked with the Rossoneri earlier this season before firmly debunking any such stories.

While Fàbregas has managed to make significant contributions to Chelsea over the course of the 2016-17 season, he is no longer a starter for the Blues. Milan are thus hoping to that Cesc would be willing to take his talents to Italy, to help their talented young(er) core of players rise to the next level (including, possibly, current Chelsea loanee Mario Pašalić).

According to the report, if Milan are unable to strike a deal for Cesc, they are set to go young instead and focus their efforts on Sassuolo's Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 20-year-old was sold by Roma for €1.25 million in 2015, with the arrangement also including a €10 million buy-back clause. It is expected that Roma will exercise this clause and then him to Milan or any other club who might be interested.

Set to celebrate his 30th birthday on Thursday, Cesc still has plenty left in his tank to give to Chelsea — and could be even more useful next season with the added Champions League matches. But the possibility to lead the start of Milan's renewal could be an attractive option for him given his current situation. Still, we can only hope that Mr. Magic Hat will continue to make the right decisions once Milan come knocking once again at his door.