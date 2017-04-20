With the Costa-to-China rumors starting back up in earnest, here comes Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui to fan the flames and make a few bold statements of intent.

"I can only say that we are still working on the deal [to sign Diego Costa]. And we have already made contacts with several players. We have high standards [when it comes to buying foreign players] and those players prefer top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. It’s safe to say that we have the same transfer targets as those illustrious clubs.” "We may have to pay bigger price because our club are now competing with Real Madrid & Bayern Munich. As for who will join us in June, let’s wait and see." -Shu Yuhui; source: Sina Sports via Goal

Shu made his intentions regarding Costa quite clear in January already, but Chelsea rejected their massive £70m offer, which would’ve seen Costa earning triple his current salary — a salary target that fits into the Mirror’s claim yesterday that there’s already a £650k-per-week offer on the table for Costa. Could that be from Tianjian?

Reports from a couple months ago claimed that Chelsea put a €150m asking price on Costa.

Stay tuned.