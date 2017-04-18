Everton may not stand in Romelu Lukaku’s way should he choose to leave the club this summer after confirming recently that he’s not interested in signing a contract extension on Merseyside, but that doesn’t mean that the Toffees need to let him go for cheap. In what sounds like perhaps an opening round of negotiations, Everton are apparently demanding a world record £100m for the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer.

Blues set world record asking price for Lukaku https://t.co/PL6c5RNd74 — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) April 17, 2017

The Liverpool Echo’s report goes on to claim that Everton are “determined” to hold on to Lukaku (thus the high valuation) and have told him that must “respect” the terms of his contract, which has two more years to run. All that’s quite fair, though perhaps a bit idealistic in these modern football times.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Lukaku stretches back to last summer, when we supposedly had a bid upwards of £60m rejected. Since all the former Chelsea youngster has done since is lead the league in goals scored, the increased valuation is only understandable.

With Costa looking increasingly likely to leave, whether by his choice or ours, the rumors about Lukaku, Morata, and others like Belotti will only increase. Should be fun.