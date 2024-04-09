 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Madueke makes an impact

Community player ratings from yet another disappointing draw

By David Pasztor
/ new
Sheffield United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

1. NONI MADUEKE (6.5)

After making an impact off the bench in recent games, Madueke got rewarded with a rare start — just his fifth in the Premier League this season — and he paid back that faith with what should’ve been the game-winning goal. Alas.

First Man of the Match for Madueke this season. Here’s to many more!

2. THIAGO SILVA (5.9)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva. He may not have solved our defensive woes with this first start in nine games, but he did chip in with a set piece goal. Still got it!

3. COLE PALMER (5.8)

Not exactly a vintage performance with Cole far from his best, but still collected an assist.

vs. SHEFFIELD UNITED (PL, A, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Madueke (6.5)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.9), Palmer (5.8), Chalobah (5.2), Enzo (5.1), Chukwuemeka (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Gallagher (4.9), Caicedo (4.9), Cucurella (4.8), Disasi (4.7), Mudryk (4.7, sub), Petrović (4.6), Casadei (4.3, sub), Jackson (4.2)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Badiashile (3.0)

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History