Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Madueke makes an impact

1. NONI MADUEKE (6.5)

After making an impact off the bench in recent games, Madueke got rewarded with a rare start — just his fifth in the Premier League this season — and he paid back that faith with what should’ve been the game-winning goal. Alas.

First Man of the Match for Madueke this season. Here’s to many more!

2. THIAGO SILVA (5.9)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva. He may not have solved our defensive woes with this first start in nine games, but he did chip in with a set piece goal. Still got it!

3. COLE PALMER (5.8)

Not exactly a vintage performance with Cole far from his best, but still collected an assist.

vs. SHEFFIELD UNITED (PL, A, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Madueke (6.5)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.9), Palmer (5.8), Chalobah (5.2), Enzo (5.1), Chukwuemeka (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Gallagher (4.9), Caicedo (4.9), Cucurella (4.8), Disasi (4.7), Mudryk (4.7, sub), Petrović (4.6), Casadei (4.3, sub), Jackson (4.2)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Badiashile (3.0)

OVERALL