Madueke: ‘It is not about killing each other, we have to stick together’

Chelsea missed an excellent opportunity to get back into the thick of the top-six race with last night’s “most painful” 2-2 draw against bottom side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. In fact, over the past five games, we’ve dropped six points against two teams in the relegation zone (Sheffield, Burnley) and one just above it (Brentford).

Considering that we’re still just five points off Manchester United in sixth, and with a game in-hand, those missed opportunities loom even larger — and even more frustrating as they’re further evidence of issues that have plagued this young team all season.

Every bad result inevitably leads to all sorts of finger-pointing, at players, at coaches, at the technical staff, at ownership. They all deserve their fair share of course, but at this point of the campaign, no one’s under any illusion of what the issues are with this team — issues with mentality, with consistency of execution, with tactics and management, with recruitment and squad composition, with expectations, with the harsh realities.

And none of that can be fixed until the offseason, at the earliest.

So with eight games to go in the league, and hopefully a couple more in the FA Cup, the best thing we can do, and perhaps the only useful thing we can do, is try to maintain some togetherness — of players, staff, and fans alike.

It’s a big ask, to be sure. But it’s worth an ask.

“The way we drop points sometimes...it’s in the palm of our hands. I don’t know what to say other than there are still games to go and we have to go again and stick together. We still have faith we can finish in the places we want to finish in. But we have to cut that [dropping points] out sooner rather than later.” “[...] Our Achilles heel this season has been cashing in after a big win. We had an amazing result the other day and needed to keep rolling.” “It’s the fashion in which we drew the game [but] it is not about killing each other, we have to stick together. There are eight games left, that’s 24 points up for grabs and our mentality has to be to get as many of them as possible, if not all of them.” -Noni Madueke; source: Chelsea FC

Together as one.