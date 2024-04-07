Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started the game confidently and took the lead with barely ten minutes on the clock, as Thiago Silva, making his first appearance in six games, found a soft spot right in the middle of the defense to guide home a corner taken by Conor Gallagher.

Unfortunately, Chelsea seemed to think the job was done and started playing with the impetus of a team that had kept six straight clean sheets, rather than the one that had given up 13 during that period.

And sure enough, the home side found a decent ten-minute spell to equalize, with Bogle mis-hitting a cross and beating Petrović who had anticipated the obvious cutback towards a wide open runner in the middle.

It took a while for Chelsea to arrive to the second half, but eventually we reasserted a bit of control, though lacked the needed quality to create the required threat to beat the home side spurred on by a raucous crowd.

Thankfully, a moment of quality from Madueke put us back in front halfway through the period ... but of course that would not be quite enough, and we’d concede in the final moments to settle for yet another 2-2 draw against one of the worst teams in the league.

Carefree.

Three changes from Thursday, one enforced, with Malo Gusto dropping out due to fatigue/overload/illness. Chalobah in to play with Silva as the two center backs; Disasi at right back. Madueke also getting a rare start, with Mudryk sitting.

Not exactly a vintage performance from Palmer, but still collects the assist on Madueke’s goal. Gallagher with the assist on Silva’s.

Seventh straight match with at least 2 goals scored and given up

Chelsea stay ninth, three points behind Newcastle and five behind Man Utd in sixth, with a game in-hand.

Next up: Everton at home next Monday (April 15)

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: