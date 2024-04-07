Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have not lost a game in regulation in ten tries, though the draws against Brentford and Burnley were not good results — nor is the fact that we’ve given up at least 2 goals in six straight games. Still, we’re not out of the top-six race just yet and a win here would close the gap to just 1-2 points to those immediately ahead of us, and with a game in-hand.

Injuries, as usual, have restricted opportunities for rotation, so just 72 hours after the Manchester United match, we make just a couple changes. One of those is seemingly enforced, at right back, where Trevoh Chalobah comes in for Malo Gusto, who’s not even in the matchday squad. So that’s a concern. Noni Madueke also gets rewarded for his recent impact off the bench with a rare start.

UPDATE: Gusto’s rested due to fatigue.

Pochettino on dropping Gusto: "Malo Gusto has to rest. He was ill before playing two games, so he has to rest. For us, even if we miss important players, we need to accept we cannot take a risk in this way." — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 7, 2024

Here we go!

Sheffield United starting XI:

Grbić | Trusty, Hamer, McBurnie, Brereton Díaz, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Bogle, Osborn, Arblaster, Holgate

Substitutes from: Foderingham, Archer, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Brooks, Osula

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Cucurella, Chalobah, Silva, Disasi | Enzo, Caicedo | Gallagher (c), Palmer, Madueke | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Washington

Date / Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); NBC, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

