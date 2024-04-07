 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Sheffield United v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have not lost a game in regulation in ten tries, though the draws against Brentford and Burnley were not good results — nor is the fact that we’ve given up at least 2 goals in six straight games. Still, we’re not out of the top-six race just yet and a win here would close the gap to just 1-2 points to those immediately ahead of us, and with a game in-hand.

Injuries, as usual, have restricted opportunities for rotation, so just 72 hours after the Manchester United match, we make just a couple changes. One of those is seemingly enforced, at right back, where Trevoh Chalobah comes in for Malo Gusto, who’s not even in the matchday squad. So that’s a concern. Noni Madueke also gets rewarded for his recent impact off the bench with a rare start.

UPDATE: Gusto’s rested due to fatigue.

Here we go!

Sheffield United starting XI:
Grbić | Trusty, Hamer, McBurnie, Brereton Díaz, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Bogle, Osborn, Arblaster, Holgate

Substitutes from: Foderingham, Archer, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Brooks, Osula

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Petrović | Cucurella, Chalobah, Silva, Disasi | Enzo, Caicedo | Gallagher (c), Palmer, Madueke | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Washington

Date / Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); NBC, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

