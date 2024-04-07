Chelsea’s defensive struggles of late have flown a bit under the radar, but it’s now six matches in a row (in all competitions) conceding at least two, and while we’ve managed to somehow not lose any of those games, this is surely unsustainable.

The WAGNH Community have attempted to solve this conundrum by restoring the Disasi-Chalobah partnership in the heart of the defense, keeping both Thiago Silva (50%) and Benoît Badiashile (30%) on the bench. Badiashile has started our last two.

The rest of the preferred lins up contains no other surprises,

Now we just need to find some balance in attacking output and defensive solidity.

4-2-3-1 (68%)

Petrović (97%) | Cucurella (92%), Chalobah (51%), Disasi (77%), Gusto (89) | Enzo (91%), Caicedo (70%) | Mudryk (71%), Gallagher (79%), Palmer (96%) | Jackson (92%)

Noni Madueke (71%) was the best of the rest, with Raheem Sterling (21%) lagging well off the pace.