Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Where will Chelsea take us next, after the emotional high of Thursday night’s record-setting victory over Manchester United?

Will we build on the euphoria of the moment, and build the connection with the fans, as Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to do?

Or will we keep swinging wildly from one extreme to another, and keep riding the struggle bus even away to the worst team in the division?

We’re about to find out.

Date / Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

Forecast: windy, rainy

On TV: none (UK); NBC, USA, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Sheffield United team news: The Blades have struggled all season and are putting the finishing touches on one of the worst Premier League campaigns of all time. They have conceded more goals than any other team, scored fewer than any other team, and have just three wins all year to sit dead last in the table.

Manager Chris Wilder also has had to deal with an extensive injury list, which includes the likes of Chris Basham, George Baldock, Max Lowe, John Egan, Tom Davies, and Rhian Brewster. Gus Hamer and Cameron Archer are questionable but trending towards playing.

Chelsea team news: Ben Chilwell could miss further time, continuing his three-match absence as he deals with an illness and injury. He’s of course just one of several potential absentees, though the situation overall is slightly better than normal: “only” Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu are set to miss out for sure, and that’s an improvement (if very small) on recent trends.

We have moved up a spot without playing a game after Brighton were beaten at home by Arsenal on Saturday. So we come in ninth, and could close the gap to the three (3!) teams immediately above us to just 1-2 points, and with a game-in-hand on all of them.

Previously: We have won four in a row against the Blades, including a 2-0 win back in December in the reverse fixture. Cole Palmer of course scored in that one, and set up the other goal for good measure.