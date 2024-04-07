Chelsea 2-2 Burnley, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Despite not having lost in regulation since early February, our results have not exactly been awe-inspiring, particularly defensively. Our current streak has us conceding 2 goals in each of our last 5 matches and not having kept a clean sheet in our last 11, all while dropping 13 points from a winning position this year in the league - just imagine where we would be had we not bought Cole Palmer in the summer. Disgruntled fans supporters, of whom there are many, have all the more to complain about after this draw with a lowly 10-man Burnley, who have been even worse defensively, dropping 22 points from a winning position in the Premier League while only coming back from a deficit to gain a single point all season...and all this while only keeping 1 clean sheet in their last 21 away league games.

Trevoh Chalobah was the latest added to our ever-growing injury list, so Benoît Badiashile filled in his stead at his natural position but for his first start in about 2 months going back to the League Cup final. Despite his late arrival, Enzo Fernández was trusted to play the full 90 minutes and, after his late winner for Ukraine, Mikhailo Mudryk was given the start. There were no other ‘surprises’ in either personnel or formation from Mauricio Pochettino, nor were his substitutions, especially considering the options on the bench and his odd choice to recall Cesare Casadei only to not play him. Although his hand has often been forced due to our injury issues, Pochettino has made quite a few head-scratching choices this season.

There was some shuffling for the opposition since David Datro Fofana was unable to play against us, so Lyle Foster was brought back into the club after a temporary, month-long absence from the squad. He partnered up top with Zeki Amdouni, which saw Wilson Odobert slide back into midfield and Vitinho drop to left back. Their keeper, Arijanet Muric, was making only his second Premier League start ever, and yet despite being peppered with 33 shots and 13 on target accumulating anywhere from a 3.73 to a 4.47 xG, he was not tested nearly enough.

As we have typically done, we had an awfully slow start to both halves and failed to play a full 90 minutes, whistle to whistle, per our norm. The first half saw them start with more momentum and accumulate a higher xG in the first 10 minutes than we did. The second half saw them start with a quick goal to level the scoreline, while their second goal in the 81st minute marks the 15th goal we have conceded in the final 15 minutes of matches in the league. Our second halves in general are dreadful and, if we were to be taken by the second half alone, we would be in line for relegation.

The repeated occurrences of a lack of mental fortitude is quite concerning. In this game alone, our mentality to see out a game against a 19th-place and relegation-bound, ten-man opposition struggling both to score and not be scored upon, let alone to concede within three minutes of the start of the second half and then again within three minutes of taking the lead is simply not acceptable. Schoolyard players are taught that they are most vulnerable after having just scored, and for professionals to be making that mistake still is inexcusable. This all boils down to the mentality brought into the match and instilled into the players, and that trickles down from the manager. We can dominate possession, position, shots, and any stat all we like, as seen below - but that hardly means we are going to win the match.

Especially in the second half, Burnley were more communicative in defense than we were in offense, and so our overloads on flanks were covered and our inverted wingers, who would often come inside, were covered by shifting their marks and clear communication. They also very rarely sought to get players forward in numbers, so there was minimal reorganisation needed. Their 4-4-2 shifted to a 4-4-1 and they sacrificed trying to play any sustained football in our half.

There has been much clamour about the involvement or lack thereof for Mudryk. Many have noted how raw he truly is, and while there may be a player in there, his game needs to become much more well-rounded to reach actual potential. Yes, he earned the penalty in the first half, but it was dubious enough that it likely wouldn’t have been awarded if the call on the field weren’t originally a penalty. While he did well to use his pace and body positioning to earn that penalty, those same attributes could have been quite useful in preventing their first equaliser.

The weak pass that is played wide to Vitinho from Dara O’Shea could possibly have both been either intercepted or forced out of play prior to the weak challenge that Mudryk does eventually put in. Vitinho’s first touch is not great and with a bit more intensity in Mudryk’s press, he likely could have prevented or slowed the build-up. If there were any sense of urgency encouraged during the halftime talk, it was nothing compared to that with which Burnley started. Likely feeling aggrieved by the harsh double punishment (red card and penalty) and even more incensed by the sending off of their manager, too, they came out with far more intent.

Despite being our saviour, Cole Palmer himself fluffed quite a few chances early on. In fact, in the opening 29 minutes, he had 5 chances of decent quality and none even hit the target. He himself noted that being more clinical in finishing and more solid in defense are the two obvious issues with this squad, and, if we are fair, both could be resultant of a lack of leadership on the field and in the dressing room.

It was hardly surprising that their second equaliser came from a corner, which we are notoriously poor at defending, and that Noni Madueke was marking Dara O’Shea in the first place is a lack of communication and on-field leadership. Enzo losing the subsequent header is similar to Mudryk losing against Virgil van Dijk on a nearly identical corner. It wouldn’t be surprising if Burnley copied their playbook. The intended target is blocked around the penalty mark by a stationary decoy, causing the mark of the target to step around the decoy. The header is won in that sweet spot between the penalty spot and the corner of the six-yard box, and while Đorđe Petrović would like this one back, do not forget about the fantastic saves he made earlier, especially the header from the cross at 56:50.

There were a few things to note tactically about this match that end up being a bit more irrelevant after the fact. Our short corner routines were not great at first, but did result in the goal that was ruled out for hitting the shoulder/arm of Axel Disasi rather than his head. Moisés Caicedo was playing brilliantly despite having flown back from New Jersey only 2 days prior to Fernández. In the first half, he was dropping back level with the back line to help facilitate moving it into the midfield but also picking it up in the midfield and playing line-breaking passes to the forwards. With both Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu, Fernández’s and Caicedo’s intended backups respectively, continuing to undergo their rehabilitation programmes, the workload being placed on the South American duo is far too gruelling. Once again, it begs the question why Casadei was brought back into the fray only to remain unused when he could serve a purpose in one of those roles.

We continue to drift farther and farther from the top of the table, from our xG, and from our ambition with each match due to poor finishing and defending. This game is not only a perfect indication of why we have not been above 8th place in the table so far this season, but why we likely won’t be by the end of it. Cup competitions remain our best shot at European football, but an unfavourable draw has the semi-final as our truest test of merit remaining.

KTBFFH.