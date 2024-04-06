Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With very little time available between Thursday’s late drama at Stamford Bridge and the sneakily daunting task of winning at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Sunday evening, Chelsea will be lucky to recover in time, let alone make any significant progress in curing some of our injured and ailing back to availability.

And so, we can probably safely assume that we will have the same group of players to choose from as against Manchester United. Case in point, Mauricio Pochettino already confirmed that Ben Chilwell will be at best doubtful as he’s still yet to join training since the end of the international break.

Whoever plays will have to play a bit better than on Thursday, the emotion of which occasion can only overshadow the maddening underlying performance for so long. As much as chaosball might make for good entertainment, my constitution can only handle so many basketball scores.

Choose wisely.

