When Chelsea appointed Jason Gannon, the former managing director of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, back in October, the expectation was that he would be put in charge of the Stamford Bridge redevelopment project as well.

Now, some six months later, that appears to have indeed occurred, with the Evening Standard reporting that Gannon, whose official title is Chief Operating Officer, and club CEO Chris Jurasek “have been put in charge of the club’s redevelopment plans for Stamford Bridge”.

The redevelopment project was previously headed up by real estate entrepreneur Jonathan Goldstein, one of the directors on the Board and part of the ownership group. Goldstein, who does remain involved in the process, revealed just a couple days after Gannon was hired in October, that we were only at the very beginning of this process, starting over from zero despite all the groundwork and planning that had been done (and even approved) under Roman Abramovich.

It would appear that we’ve made little to no actual progress since on any of the options (complete rebuild, partial rebuild, site move).

The report adds that we “have held discussions” with renowned architecture firm Populous, but those appear to be exploratory only at this stage.