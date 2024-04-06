Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United, Player Ratings: Cole Palmer rises to new heights

1. COLE PALMER (9.6)

Fourth Man of the Match in a row for Palmer, and a rather ridiculous 15th overall in just 36 appearances, setting a new personal best for highest rating received as well in the process.

Mauricio Pochettino has already run out of superlatives, and he’s not alone in that.

Palmer’s hat-trick, somewhat quietly, gives him 16 league goals now, which has put him right in the middle of the Golden Boot conversation. He’s just two off Erling Haaland’s pace and is level with Mo Salah (and also Dom Solanke and Ollie Watkins). Not bad!

2. CONOR GALLAGHER (6.8)

The only player with more appearances on the player ratings podium than Gallagher is Cole Palmer.

We seem to be in the mood to hand out new contracts at the moment (congrats, Alfie!), so perhaps we can get one done with Gallagher as well before it truly becomes too late.

3. NONI MADUEKE (6.7, sub)

Madueke has made a couple impactful substitute appearances of late; you love to see it. Making things happen! (See also: Carney Chukwuemeka.)

vs. MANCHESTER UNITED (PL, H, W 4-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Palmer (9.6)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gallagher (6.8), Madueke (6.7, sub), Gusto (6.3), Chukwuemeka (6.2, sub), Mudryk (6.0), Cucurella (6.0), Enzo (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Jackson (5.9), Chalobah (5.8, sub), Gilchrist (5.6, sub), Petrović (5.4), Sterling (5.2, sub), Disasi (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Badiashile (4.2), Caicedo (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL