Ben Chilwell still doubtful for Chelsea’s next match

In the last month, Ben Chilwell has played just a handful of minutes for Chelsea, coming on as a late substitute in our FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Leicester City.

During that same period, he’s also played over two and half hours of football for England, starting both of their games during the recent international break.

He’s now missed both of our games and all of our training sessions since that break, having re-aggravated his knee injury while also dealing with an illness, and remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Sheffield as well. Thanks, England!

“We need to see with Chilly. Still he is not training. We will see if he can be involved [in training on Friday] but then Sunday is the game, so there isn’t much time. “If he’s not ready for Sunday, then we hope for the next game he will be available.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Chelsea FC

Thankfully, Marc Cucurella has come back from his own injury just in time to deputize for Chilly, but hopefully our Vice-captain doesn’t have to miss too much more time. He’s done that plenty already!