Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with game-winning hat-trick

The clock ticked into the 99th minute, and Chelsea were staring defeat in the face. Having led two-nil after twenty minutes, we now faced the prospect of yet another demoralizing defeat.

Thankfully, Manchester United are just as much of a basket-case team as we are, and when Diogo Dalot tripped over Noni Madueke’s feet in the penalty area, Cole Palmer was given a chance to equalize with this second penalty of the day. Just like the first, he converted without a problem.

So we got the point at least, right?

Wrong!

With United asleep momentarily on a corner, presumably the last action of this already bonkers match, Enzo spotted Palmer moving towards the corner of the penalty area, not a defender within six yards. Palmer collected the pass, shifted it onto his left, and let it fly. It cleared Mason Mount’s ankle by a hair, which prompted Scott McTominay to lean his shoulder into the path of the shot. He made contact, but managed to block it only partially, in the process deflecting it past his goalkeeper, who probably would’ve made the save otherwise.

With the time at 90+11’, this was the Cole Palmer goal that completed a remarkable @ChelseaFC win



pic.twitter.com/BCu074A5uE — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2024

Game. Set. Match. No time left to give this lead away. Cue the wild celebrations. It was, indeed, emotional.

“It was a crazy game. To go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down was a bit of a blow, but when we scored in the 98th minute we knew there were two more minutes — we saw the gaffer say it. I looked over when I scored. We thought, let’s go for it. “I didn’t know what to do when I scored, but I was buzzing. My first hat-trick. It’s my first one and I’m really happy about it. It was madness at the end.” -Cole Palmer; source: Chelsea FC

As reported afterwards, Palmer’s winning goal now holds the record for the latest winning goal in Premier League history. Records for “latest” this and “latest” that have been falling this season thanks to the increased amount of stoppage time usually added-on, but a record’s a record and this one now belongs to Palmer: 100 minutes, 39 seconds.

Making history, that’s what we like to do!

Amusingly, United also set a record by managing to lose a game despite leading it with 99 minutes and 17 seconds on the clock.

Mauricio Pochettino hailed the impact the 21-year-old continues to make, following up his Player of the Month for Match nomination with this ridiculous performance (3 goals, 8 shots, 8 chances created).

“The impact is amazing. He is doing a fantastic job, it is difficult to talk more about him. Today he showed the mentality and the quality.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: BBC Sport

This was Chelsea’s second hat-trick of the season after going two whole years without one. Our defense may be a sieve but at least we’re scoring goals these days. (That’s six games in a row with at least 2 goals both conceded and scored, something no top tier side have done in 35 years. The last team to do it? Chelsea of course.)

Here are the last fourteen Chelsea hat-tricks, since 2016, which is when I started keeping this list. It’s the 156th hat-trick in club history, with Palmer the 77th different player to get one for us. (The indispensable Chelsea: The Complete Record has the list of the first 142, from 1905 to 2014.)