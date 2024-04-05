Amazing may be the understatement of the season to describe Chelsea’s win over Manchester United last night.

We had it won early, then collapsed in shocking fashion (or perhaps not-so-shocking given our season) giving up a two-goal lead in a matter of minutes before half-time, but then somehow pulled off a miracle with the latest comeback and winning goal in Premier League history, timed at 100 minutes and 39 seconds — 82 seconds prior to which, United were still ahead, 3-2.

Absolute scenes at full time.

It was far from a well played game. Neither team bothered with any semblance of the control we would normally associate with top quality professional football. Some of the individual errors and decisions were as baffling as they were frustratingly familiar. It was playground, Sunday League-level football for large stretches: perhaps entertaining for the neutral, but maddening for either set of fans.

But in the moment, the euphoria was undeniable. Any deeper analysis would’ve been inappropriate. It was pure emotion. And football needs emotion, especially of the positive kind. We needed this emotion.

“Of course I enjoyed it. It was amazing because I was thinking we deserved it, we were the better team today. It was fair when we scored in the last minute. [...] Of course the way we conceded the three goals was disappointing because I think we should be better in these types of situations. But if you analyse the game I think it was a fair result, three points for us.” “And to finish in the way that we finished, for the connection between our players and fans, it was a very good thing that happened for us tonight and it should be a turning point for the team and the fans to have trust in each other. “It was very emotional at the end [and] football is like this, but until the end we always kept believing. When we scored the equaliser we were saying to our players that there was still two minutes and we believed that we could still score the winning goal [...] It was really important because it was a must-win game.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Chelsea FC

In the cold light of day, we’ll wake up and find ourselves still in midtable, still struggling for consistency, from game-to-game and minute-to-minute, still facing all the big questions and still needing to find answers to them.

But we might remember this night at some point in the future as the keystone moment that started it all.