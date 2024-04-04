Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea got off to a fantastic start, with Conor Gallagher’s shot finding the back of the net inside of four minutes and then Cole Palmer doubling our lead with less than 20 minutes on the clock after Marc Cucurella won a penalty.

Axel Disasi could’ve made it three not long after, but put his wide open header over the bar when it looked easier to get it on target.

And then, things unraveled because that’s what we do.

A nothing play resulted in a United goal after Caicedo carelessly passed across the back without looking, and then we conceded on a counter from a corner, with our transition defense in, and this may be an understatement, absolute disarray.

Gallagher smacked a shot against a post that would’ve restored our lead just before half-time, and that was far from the last bit of silliness that this game would produce.

Neither team showed any interest with playing with any semblance of control on or off the ball in the second half, as the game devolved into a ridiculously open contest of end-to-end Sunday League-level football.

Eventually, it were United who took advantage, with a cavalcade of errors gifting Garnacho a chance to nod beyond Petrović in no man’s land to complete United’s comeback.

Chelsea huffed and puffed but it took a bit of silliness from Dalot, tripping Madueke in the 97th minute to give us another penalty, which was once again coolly dispatched by Palmer.

Chukwuemeka almost won it with a deflected shot, but then Palmer won it from the resulting corner anyway! Bonkers.

Carefree.

No surprises in the starting lineup, with Gusto passed fit(-ish).

Chelsea have now scored and conceded at least two goals each in six straight matches, something not seen in nearly 35 years at this level.

Palmer hat-trick!

First win against United in eight tries!

Chelsea back up to 10th, level on points with Brighton.

Mason Mount greeted with a loud chorus of boos; not a fan of that

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: