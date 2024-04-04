 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Two teams in desperate need of points to escape, or at least improve position in the midtable muck and mire — and maybe slacken a bit of the pressure on them at the moment.

Chelsea have not won against United in seven tries, but we do have a decent home record in the last few months.

Pochettino’s options, as usual, have been restricted by injuries, so it’s pretty much the best available eleven out there today.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup:
Petrović | Cucurella, Badiashile, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Mudryk, Gallagher (c), Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Silva, Tauirianen, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Sterling

Manchester United starting XI:
Onana, Maguire, B.Fernandes (c), Hojlund, Garnacho, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo

Substitutes from: Heaton, Evans, Kambwala, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Mount, Rashford

Date / Time: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 20.15 BST; 3:15pm EDT; 12:45am IST (next day)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); David Coote (VAR)

On TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK); USA, Universo (USA); none? (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: discovery+ (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

