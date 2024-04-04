Cole Palmer nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for March

Amid Chelsea’s struggles for points and consistency, young Cole Palmer’s having a bit of a historic season.

As per The Athletic, Palmer’s 28 goal-involvements (16 goals + 12 assists) across 35 appearances in all competitions is right on par with some of Eden Hazard’s and Juan Mata’s best seasons (2018-19 and 2012-13, respectively) — when normalized to a per-90 average. In fact, as things stand, only Didier Drogba’s ridiculous 2009-10 season (37 goals, 11 assists) stands above Palmer’s current rate of a goal or an assist every 98.6 minutes.

And while Palmer has played significantly fewer minutes this season than any of those three in those specific years — thanks largely to our lack of European involvement — he’s been fairly consistent throughout the campaign, ever since coming into the team at the start of October. He’s not gone more than two Premier League games without a goal or an assists, for example.

March was no different, with the 21-year-old collecting three goals and two assists in just three games, and earning a second nomination for Premier League Player of the Month. He was also nominated for December.

Palmer’s numbers, like Drogba’s and Hazard’s before, are boosted a bit by penalties, but as we’ve learned painfully when he wasn’t the one taking them, they’re not actually automatic goals.

And considering that Palmer’s still just 21, we can hopefully look forward to many more goals and assists and Player of the Month nominations for him, for us.

Get to voting here!

(Other nominees include Alexander Isak, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo Muniz, Antoine Semenyo, Son Heung-min, and Ben White.)