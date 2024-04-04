Chelsea’s injuries have often restricted the options we may have had for lineup selection this season, and that is once again true for today’s game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Nine of the WAGNH Community’s starting eleven finished with over 70 per cent of the vote — not necessarily because of outstanding consistent performances, but rather simply because of availability.

The two that did not were both in defense, where the uncertain status of Malo Gusto (39%) means that Axel Disasi might have to deputize on the right, just as he had earlier in the season. Benoît Badiashile (48%) would thus claim the open spot next to Thiago Silva, with Trevoh Chalobah (47%) just missing out.

Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Đorđe Petrović all finish with over 90 per cent of the vote, with Conor Gallagher and Mykhailo Mudryk not too far off either.

Raheem Sterling (28%), Noni Madueke (25%), and Alfie Gilchrist (26%) were the best of the rest.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (62%)

Petrović (97%) | Cucurella (93%), Badiashile (48%), Silva (59%), Disasi (89%) | Enzo (93%), Caicedo (94%) | Mudryk (78%), Gallagher (71%), Palmer (99%) | Jackson (91%)