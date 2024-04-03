Malo Gusto has become one of our most essential players over the course of this season, so it’s heartening news that he “could” be fit to play on Thursday, when we take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Gusto was forced off towards the end of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Burnley with what looked like a potential hamstring injury, but thankfully it sounds like we’ve avoided a major setback at the very least.

Mauricio Pochettino also confirmed in today’s press conference that Trevoh Chalobah has returned to training after missing the weekend’s tilt.

“Trevoh and Malo have trained with us and I think they could be ready to be in the squad.”

Those are rare bits of good news when it comes to injuries, and since I led with those, here now come the bad news.

Ben Chilwell, after playing in both of England’s friendlies over the break, will continue to miss games for us, thanks to combination of illness and, much more concerningly, some fluid in his knee. That latter condition usually leads to some corrective surgical action, too, generally during offseasons — which wouldn’t be a problem except for Euro 2024 coming up this summer.

And if that wasn’t concerning enough, Pochettino also couldn’t put a timeframe on Christopher Nkunku coming back, which reads like “out for the rest of the season without saying out for the rest of the season” to me. Nkunku hasn’t played since the League Cup final in late February, and he was clearly not 100 per cent already then. He’s been restricted to just 10 appearances and less than 400 minutes total in a season where we expected him to be the centerpiece of our attack.

“Chilly, we didn’t see him until Friday; that was the last time we saw him because the doctor and medical staff removed some fluid from his knee. That was the situation to arrive from the national team. On Saturday, he got ill and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday [today] he was not here and at home trying to recover. “[Nkunku] I don’t know. Still we don’t know. [...] At the moment we do not know when it is possible to start to train with the team. At the moment he is not training with us. [He] is recovering and it has been longer than we expected. That was after the final, he played 30 or 40 minutes. The problem we didn’t know and we found after the game. “This type of circumstance, it affects loads of things, too many players have suffered this season. I hope he can be involved again as soon as possible in the dynamic of the team and of course, if he should be really, really good before the end of the season, I hope he can be part of the team.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Sigh.