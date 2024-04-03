Boehly: ‘We just have to continue to stay the course’

Todd Boehly sits 477th out of 2781 on Forbes Magazine’s latest countdown of the world’s richest billionaires, with a net worth estimated at $6.1 billion. Boehly first made the list in 2022, in no small part thanks to his co-ownership of Chelsea Football Club, and in the two years since, has experienced steady growth, from $4.5b to $5.3b to now $6.1b. If this list were the Premier League, Boehly would now be in the top four (i.e. top 20%).

Alas, that sort of success has eluded Chelsea so far, though Boehly might point out that as a 50-year-old self-made man, it’s taken him more than just a couple years to get to where he is.

And if you do want to read a bit of praise for his business acumen, Forbes even gave him a nice glowing profile, for his “dazzling” results in taking Warren Buffet’s playbook “to build a multibillion dollar sports and entertainment empire”.

No, we’re probably not the audience for this profile.

But Chelsea are perhaps the most visible of Boehly’s various investments, and we do get a bit of extra attention. And this is where the latest Boehly-quote comes from, making the rounds over the last couple days.

“We just need to let the process develop and give them the time to go from being unbelievable individual players with great skills to fold into a team. The good news is people care so much. And the bad news is people care so much. That leads to times when they’re frustrated with the team and the owners. I get that, but we just have to continue to stay the course.” -Todd Boehly; source: Forbes

There’s nothing new to this stance from Boehly, which presumably also reflects the stance of the rest of the Chelsea brass. This is obviously our big bet, with all the expected pitfalls of relying on youth — and all the expected reactions to it from fans, media, analysts.

For the Forbes audience, of course none of that matters. They literally conclude with that.

“Not that it really matters. Love him or hate him, Todd Boehly knows that so long as fans show up or tune in, his annuity-holding backers will get paid — and his billions will continue to grow.”

For the Chelsea audience, of course every bit of that matters. And for the fans showing up and tuning in, “staying the course” is a very hard process to trust at the moment.

I can only assume Boehly & Co “get that” just fine, despite what many might think. But they’ve made their (very large) bet(s); staying the course is their only option. We knew that with every eight-year contract handed out.

But at the end of the day, Boehly’s net worth and our own happiness as fans would be best served by the same thing: Chelsea winning.

Except we won’t be able to move on to other investments if the bet fails.