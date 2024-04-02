Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, just a few days after yet another highly disappointing result. Despite the sour mood, it was a fairly rare failure to win at home: just the fourth time since the start of November that we didn’t come out on top, losing just once in all that time (15 games).

So while said mood, which has oscillated between outright anger and simmering angst for months now — without being able to properly direct any of that at any of the targets truly responsible for the club’s current situation — has swung back towards the former, Chelsea are still in thick of the midtable madness of mediocrity and with a few points gained, could make up some decent ground on the top-six/seven.

All that is to say, maybe if we stop giving away two goals every game, we might win a bit more consistently.

Key word, consistent.

Alas, the only thing we’ve done consistently this season is pick up injuries, though we have some good news in that regard, with Trevoh Chalobah returning to training today (Tuesday). Chalobah had started four in a row before missing the weekend’s tilt.

Unfortunately, one player not spotted today was Malo Gusto, who was forced off late on in the same game. He (possibly? probably?) joins our long list of absentees, who already include Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell (may be close), Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Robert Sánchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Roméo Lavia.

Sigh.

UPDATE: Gusto can be seen lifting weights with the team, so he was at least a partial participant.

