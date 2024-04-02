Official: Alfie Gilchrist signs new Chelsea contract!

Chelsea Academy defender Alfie Gilchrist, who’s already made himself a bit of a cult hero with some impactful defending late in games this season, has signed a new contract, as announced by the club today.

Just like his previous deal, signed back in September, this is once again a two-year contract, now good through 2026, with a club-option for an extra year as well. Presumably, the contract has improved terms on the one he signed barely six months ago, as reward for the twelve appearances he’s made this season, including six (as a substitute) in the Premier League.

The emergence of young Gilchrist even among all these other young talents acquired at sometimes exorbitant cost is a heartening development, though we might see a loan in his more immediate future next season. Alfie’s one of our own, and that always counts for something — whether we’re “winning now” or “trusting the process” or whatever else we might be doing.

And sure, we can be cynical and talk about pure profits and such. Or we can just celebrate the moment.

“Signing this contract at Chelsea is a massive achievement for me and my family. It was a no-brainer and every time I’ve signed a contract here it has felt nicer and nicer. But now I want to keep on pushing on and keep improving.” -Alfie Gilchrist; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Alfie!