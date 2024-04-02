Chelsea 2-2 Burnley, Player Ratings: Cole Palmer can’t do it all by himself

1. COLE PALMER (7.9)

Back on the penalty kick duty, and confirmed that with a cheeky Panenka to open the scoring. Then he gave Chelsea the lead for a second time as well, after a lovely combination with Raheem Sterling, but of course we couldn’t make that count either.

Palmer is so far above anyone else in terms of consistent attacking output that critics have had to get creative, talking about selfishness (i.e. taking too many shots) and lack of defensive effort. But if he can keep producing at these levels, we can continue to laugh off any such concerns — be they real, or otherwise.

2. MALO GUSTO (6.3)

Whatever the future of Reece James might be, the future of the right back position seems secure.

3. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (6.0)

Robbed off an assist when Axel Disasi’s goal was ruled out for a handball. Mudryk now second only to Conor Gallagher in most third place finishes in our Player Ratings votes this season with five (Conor has seven).

vs. BURNLEY (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.9)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gusto (6.3), Mudryk (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Cucurella (5.3), Caicedo (5.3), Enzo (5.3), Sterling (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Disasi (4.8), Petrović (4.8), Gallagher (4.5), Jackson (4.5), Madueke (4.4, sub), Gilchrist (4.4, sub) Badiashile (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL