Premier League approve use of semi-automated offside technology

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved the use of semi-automated offside technology starting next season, which should, in theory, provide faster and more accurate decisions (with the emphasis on faster) on such calls.

Tech like this has been in use at FIFA and UEFA level already, at the World Cup and the Champions League, respectively, and the Premier League will use the latter’s implementation, starting “after one of the autumn international breaks”. UEFA use a purely cameras-based system (a la Hawk-Eye, or goal-line technology, tracking 29 points per player) while FIFA’s system also utilizes a chip in the ball. Either way, decisions will be made faster because the system will no longer rely on humans to draw lines (they will be there as backup, just in case though).

It’s not clear if some of the tolerances will be adjusted to better allow for players being level and to acknowledge and account for margins of error when it comes to broadcast framerates, but either way, this is a solid step forward into the future. (Where one day we will have all binary decisions made by automation and leave just the subjective calls to the humans.)