Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos wins Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month award for March

It’s taken far too many months for young Andrey Santos to get a chance to showcase his talents in Europe, but he’s finally gotten that at RC Strasbourg, and unsurprisingly has taken full advantage of them — winning Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Month for March!

Santos was roundly ignored at Nottingham Forest during the first half of the season but he’s played in five of RC Strasbourg’s eight games since joining them in mid-February, starting and playing the full-90 in the last three. Strasbourg have yet to lose a game that the he has started, winning two, against Nantes and Rennes, and drawing 0-0 away to hipster-darlings Toulouse. RCSA remain 12th in the league, but perhaps more minutes for Santos will help coach Patrick Vieira improve their position in the remaining few weeks of the season.

Hopefully a good finish to the season will help the 19-year-old earn a spot back at Chelsea next season. While we have a glut of young, talented midfielders — at least when half of them aren’t injured — but Santos has shined more often than not when given an opportunity to do so.

Congrats, young one; keep it up!