Chelsea complete acquisition of neighboring plot of land from Stoll Mansions

Deal half a decade in the making

By David Pasztor
Stamford Bridge redevelopment Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Nearly a year after being chosen as the winning bid, and six months after the sale was initially approved — and over six years since we first started talking — Chelsea’s acquisition of most of the Stoll Mansions land neighboring the Stamford Bridge freehold has now been completed.

Stoll announced the deal on Twitter yesterday.

“Good news! We’re set to complete the sale of the majority of our Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site in Fulham to the Chelsea FC ownership group on 11th April.”

“We will now be able to offer every resident new accommodation with Stoll, either in our new properties or in our existing sites, as part of our long-standing commitment to rehouse all our residents.”

“Additionally, we’re delighted to share that we’re concluding Heads of Terms with St William Homes to purchase 128 affordable housing properties in a major new housing development at King’s Road Park in Fulham.”

“This marks a transformational moment for Stoll, and forms a central part of our long-standing mission to house and support many more veterans to lead fulfilling, independent lives both now and in the future.”

-@stoll_veterans

As reported before, Chelsea are paying about £80m for the back 1.2 acres of the 2-acre site, and will take possession next year.

“We are delighted to increase our footprint at Stamford Bridge and take a significant step towards ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the club

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Stoll throughout a competitive tender process and we are pleased to help ensure those veterans that wish to remain inside the Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham will be able to do so. Our thanks go to both Stoll and the local council, whose leadership has been essential to the process.”

-Jason Gannon, COO; source: The Athletic

Previous expectations were that we would use this added space to help improve direct access to Fulham-Broadway tube station, though with stadium plans completely up in the air right now, that’s not a given either.

