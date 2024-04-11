Enzo Fernández assures Chelsea have yet to see the best of him

The year 2022 was one of ultimate dream-fulfillment for one Enzo Fernández, going from the Argentinian first league, to the Portuguese Primeira across the Pond, to World Cup champion with Argentina in December in less than twelve months.

Barely a month later, he was packing his bags and moving to Chelsea on the back of a nine-figure transfer in one of the biggest deals ever done in football.

What’s followed since hasn’t quite turned lived up those heady expectations — even if such a banner year was always likely to be followed by a bit of a letdown.

That’s not to say that he has been a flop. Quite the opposite. He’s been nearly ever-present under a trio of managers, and has remarkably stayed healthy despite the massive workload placed on him (though he has also been dealing with a sports hernia since the new year).

But he’s not been at his best either, as he readily admits in an interview this week.

“I’m trying to get there, to the version of me that you saw at the World Cup. I want to feel like that Enzo, that was playing at the World Cup. I want to get back there. “I feel good, getting better each day, but I still don’t feel like I’m at 100 per cent. I’m still adapting and still don’t feel entirely myself, but I’m trying to get there as quickly as possible and working hard every day in order to do so. “It won’t be easy because the World Cup has been and gone, and I’m still growing as a player and developing my skills, but I’m looking for that Enzo. I want to feel completely myself again.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Chelsea FC

Something to look forward to then!