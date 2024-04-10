Chelsea U21 clinch Premier League 2 playoffs spot

Earlier this week, Chelsea’s under-21 side beat Aston Villa, 4-0 away and with the three points, secured a spot in the playoffs that will decide the Premier League 2 (PL2) title.

Even at 4-0, the scoreline almost doesn’t reflect Chelsea’s dominance throughout (save for a brief spell after the break), as Dujuan “Whisper” Richards grabbed a first-half brace and Tyrique George and Deivid Washington tacked on a couple more in the second half.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the PL2 table, but that’s somewhat academic as the title will be decided by a playoffs this year. The top 16 of the 26-team division (no more north/south divide with the new format) will contest for it in single-elimination fashion, with the higher seed playing at home.

There are two games left in the regular season to determine the exact seedings, and then we’re in it to win it.

Congrats, and good luck, boys!