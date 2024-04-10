Former Chelsea groundsman wins unfair dismissal case, but awarded no compensation — reports

While some teams were making headlines for exciting score-draws on the European stage in the Champions League quarterfinals, Chelsea were making headlines for a former groundskeeper winning (sort of) his unfair dismissal claim against the club at a tribunal.

As per The Times, and others, Conor McKnight, who worked as part of the grounds crew at Chelsea for three years, took the club to court over what he claimed was his unfair dismissal in May 2022.

This was news to me (the name and the case, both), but McKnight was fired after the club found out that he had been conducting an email campaign accusing the club of covering up his abuse by his former boss, Jason Griffin, who was the head groundsman at the time, and also Griffin’s son Reisse, who also worked at the club.

McKnight had tried to complain to the club first about Griffin allegedly bullying, threatening, and even assaulting him by grabbing his genitals at a company Christmas party in 2019, but Chelsea either ignored, dismissed, or found the claims not credible. McKnight then proceeded to send hundreds of anonymous emails (with ”rude, intemperate, and hostile language”) to whoever might listen, which supposedly also included video evidence of Griffin’s crimes. Laughably, Chelsea figured out who the anonymous sender was through “shared spelling mistakes that McKnight made in his workplace messages”.

Unfortunately for McKnight, his case against the club was not strong enough to receive any compensation. The tribunal ruled that while the club failed to follow our own fair disciplinary procedures, had those been followed, McKnight still would’ve been sacked.

“The tribunal is satisfied that CFC did not conduct a fundamentally fair disciplinary process (CFC conceded that its own policies normally require the holding of a disciplinary hearing) and that — looked at in the round — Mr McKnight’s dismissal was unfair and out with the band of reasonable responses. “Having found his dismissal was unfair because of serious procedural failings, the tribunal is satisfied that had CFC applied a fair procedure, it is certain that CFC would still have dismissed Mr McKnight (and done so fairly) because CFC would reasonably have found him to have been the sender of the anonymous emails (or responsible for their sending).” -Employment Judge Antoine Tinnion; souce: Mail

It should be noted that Griffin himself, along with his son, were fired last year (March 2023) for undisclosed reasons — which may or may not be related to McKnight’s claim(s). Griffin head been working at the club for over 30 years.

On a further somber note, McKnight’s father, David had also worked at the club. He passed away after a brief illness in September 2022.