Playing against 10 men and getting the lead as the first half was coming to a close, still wasn’t enough for Chelsea to come out as winners against Burnley last weekend. A myriad of mistakes in defence and midfield, coupled with the team’s inability to control a match despite their stellar midfielders, led them into giving up a 2-2 tie to second-to-last place Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Things could have gone much worse if it wasn’t for Cole Palmer. His brace was Chelsea’s saving grace, and he could have gone out of the pitch with a hat-trick if his finishing was a little bit sharper in the outing.

However, even as Cole collects individual laurels for fun in his debut season at the Bridge, he’s far from happy with what he and his teammates provided to the thousands of fans standing at our stadium last Saturday.

“That simply can’t happen. To go in front against 10 men and then lose the lead, at home, it’s just not good enough. “It’s a similar story if we are being honest. We have to take responsibility and improve on this as players. “We fashioned many chances but couldn’t put them away and at the other end, there were times where we were sloppy in our defensive work. It’s just really disappointing not to win the game. “I think we switched off too many times all over the pitch, especially for their goals. That can’t happen and if we are going to improve as a team, we need to find some consistency. “Overall we need to sharpen up in both boxes. We need to be solid in defence and become more clinical at the other end.”

His brace means Cole is now at 21 goal contributions in the Premier League alone this season. With 10 matches left in the competition, there’s every reason to believe he’ll continue moving up in the charts of Chelsea debutants when it comes to goals and assists.

20 - Cole Palmer is the fifth player to reach 20 goal involvements in his first Premier League season with Chelsea after Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink (32 in 2000-01), Eden Hazard (20 in 2012-13), Diego Costa (23 in 2014-15) and Cesc Fàbregas (21 in 2014-15). Esteemed. pic.twitter.com/yt8WUbbBLq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2024

But again, personal achievements mean little to Cole if they don’t come with the good result attached to them. He wants goal-winning moments, and not just goals and assists in the charts.

“On a personal level I’m pleased to have scored two goals but if you don’t get the three points, it doesn’t mean much. I want to be scoring goals that help us to wins first and foremost. “We need to find that consistency as I said earlier and we’ve got another game just around the corner on Thursday. We need to stick together and keep fighting for those wins.” -Cole Palmer; Source: Chelsea FC

Cole’s mentality is very good for someone so young, who could very well follow the instincts of many in the same age range and just rest on his laurels. At the same time, this kind of drive should be directed towards making a squad that knows how to control their nerves and the match’s tempo, instead of just jumping head first into every challenge on the pitch.