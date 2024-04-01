The Daily Hilario: Monday

First
David Raya is the first goalkeeper to keep 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.— Squawka (@Squawka) March 31, 2024
He's also the first opposition 'keeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet against Man City at the Etihad since Vicente Guaita in October 2021. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/UsvkiJALz5
Oof
Man City are winless vs the top 5 in the Prem this season.— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) March 31, 2024
4 draws
2 losses
They have failed to score at the Etihad for the first time in 53 matches. pic.twitter.com/1teTpkeUOV
Well
Guardiola is asked what the solution is when teams defend so deep and well in the box like Arsenal did. He puffs out his cheeks and says, 'Kill someone? Play with nine...'— Sam Lee (@SamLee) March 31, 2024
Loading comments...