How should Chelsea line up against Newcastle United on Monday night?

Chelsea play last this weekend in the Premier League as we host Newcastle United for Monday Night Football at the Bridge, for a midtable clash of two teams mired in disappointing seasons.

That said, we do have a three-match unbeaten run going in the league, and the only way we’ve lost in our last six was in extra-time against Liverpool. So while there’s plenty of angst about our recent results, they could’ve been worse!

Unfortunately, one thing that’s showing no real sign of improvement is our fitness record, with injuries piling up once again. Ben Chilwell is the latest to rejoin, picking up a knee problem that needs a specialist opinion. So that’s concerning, to say the least.

Levi Colwill will also miss out after picking up a toe injury, while Conor Gallagher has been dealing with some sort of illness. He’s not been ruled out, but is certainly questionable.

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Roméo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu remain out. Benoît Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are back in light training but nowhere near ready for action. In better news, Marc Cucurella should be available having recovered from ankle surgery — though whether he’s ready to start is less clear.

