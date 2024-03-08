Omari Hutchinson named Championship Player of the Month for February

Omari Hutchinson has been something of an unstoppable force of nature over the past few weeks, and he’s now been recognized for those efforts with the Championship Player of the Month award as well.

The 20-year-old registered either a goal or an assist in five of his six league appearances in February, scoring all three of his goals in injury-time, single-handedly winning four points for Ipswich Town with them.

Ipswich are locked in a three-way fight with Leicester City and Leeds United for the top two automatic promotion spots in the Championship, and Hutchinson, who has made 5 of his 11 starts in their last six matches, looks set to be a key factor in that effort.

Congrats, Omari!

Very grateful to win POTM, thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/Uv4Ff4DGHY — Omari Hutchinson (@omarihutch7) March 8, 2024

Incidentally, one of the players Hutchinson beat out for this award is former Chelsea prospect Iké Ugbo, who’s currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from ES Troyes. Troyes were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, prompting Ugbo to look for loan opportunities back in England, joining Cardiff City for the first half of the season and then switching to Wednesday in January. He has six goals in eleven appearances for them!

Wednesday will need all the goals he can provide to escape relegation: they’re currently second from the bottom — though 16th through 23rd are separated by just two points at the moment, so that’s going to get dramatic in a hurry.