Chelsea confirm summer friendlies for San Francisco Bay Area, Atlanta

This year’s USA Tour is starting to shape up, and unlike last year, it looks like we’re going bicoastal, baby!

That’s right, Chelsea are coming to the Best Coast as well, confirming a friendly against Wrexham at San Francisco’s Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, home of the Santa Clara San Francisco 49ers, for Wednesday, July 24. Wrexham may be fourth division in the UK, but they are top draw in the US thanks to the Hollywood ownership. We played a friendly against them just last year in fact, over in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(Sidenote: I recently listened to the audiobook for “Tinseltown: Hollywood and the beautiful game - a match made in Wrexham”, and I can only recommend it — regardless of whether you watched Welcome to Wrexham or not.)

The other friendly confirmed today will be a week after that one, with Chelsea returning to Atlanta for the second straight summer. We played Newcastle United last year, this time we’ll be facing Liga MX powerhouse Club América. Always a fun time against Liga MX teams.

See you there, and there!