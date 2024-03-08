Todd Boehly has been the face (and voice) of Chelsea’s new ownership from the very beginning, from the moment their bid to buy the club from Roman Abramovich was made public, now nearly twenty-four months ago.

And initially, it all seemed to be non-camera-shy Boehly’s operation indeed. It was his consortium, as he partnered with his business associate from the LA Dodgers named Mark Walter and with a random billionaire named Hansjörg Wyss, and secured the financial backing of a private California-based equity firm named Clearlake Capital.

After the takeover, Boehly, now one of the co-owners alongside Clearlake Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano, took on the title of Chairman (succeeding the long-serving Bruce Buck in that role) as well as interim sporting director. The latter he would relinquish after the likes of Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart, and a few others arrived.

That reduction in role hasn’t stopped him personally taking the heat, from fans and media alike, for every bad or questionable decision made by the organization in the last couple seasons, from player and staff recruitment to behind the scenes decisions and restructuring. Granted, he has to be among those signing off on every major decision made by the club, but he’s said to have gladly handed off a lot of the actual decision-making to people the club have hired to actually fulfill specific roles. (And that’s a similar structure to how the LA Dodgers operate, where Boehly is just one of many minority investors.)

Also in here, a full breakdown of who owns what at Chelsea and what it means #cfc https://t.co/xeOmogPpGs — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 8, 2024

As a somewhat curiously timed (and potentially intriguingly sourced) report from the Telegraph reveals (or reminds, depending on how long your attention-span might be), the real power at the club is really with Clearlake, who own 61.5 per cent (of shares and “voting rights”), and especially with Eghbali, who’s been the quiet co-owner to this point. It’s always the quiet ones you gotta worry about!

Obviously, it’s a lot easier to refer to that whole lot as just “Boehly”, but the report makes a fairly clear distinction between Boehly himself (“more worried about Chelsea’s disappointing performance since the takeover than he is about his own reputation”) and the Clearlake bros. “Boehly is often said to speak to his business associates about the next 20-plus years at Chelsea, while external experts feel that Eghbali and Feliciano have more pressure on them to achieve quick results from investors.”

While Boehly’s personal stake is somewhere only in the low teens (one-third of the remaining 38.5 that’s not owned by Clearlake), he does seem to be at least on equal footing with Eghbali. The ownership contract apparently states that the two can trade off Chairman duties every five year should they choose, for example. And club sources, and also “sources close to Boehly and Eghbali”, deny any “cooling of their relationship”. Boehly, for his part, has “no plans to pass up the chairmanship early as a result of the criticism he has faced” and assures that he has a “thick skin”.

Anyway, this might be all academic in the end, depending on how things shake out and if we can make this bold bet on youth truly work in the near future.