Visiting a side that are currently on a 12-match winning streak which includes a 1-0 win against us, Chelsea Women were incredibly wary of Manchester City in the first half of today’s semifinal match. Instead of just pressing them for fun and getting exposed in the process, the Blues stayed compact and waited to pounce on any chances City would present to us.

On one such opportunity, Chelsea would make them pay dearly for it. Lauren James scored her first ever goal against Manchester City, thanks to a lucky bounce on her shot that took City goalkeeper Khiara Keating out of the play.

Chelsea had a chance to double their lead via Mayra Ramírez right after Lauren’s goal, but her shot came off too weak. The striker would be substituted by Aggie Beever-Jones a few minutes later, after a rough tackle that left her unable to proceed in the match.

The second half was all about keeping shape and frustrating Manchester City’s attackers, who were throwing everything they had against us to breach our defence. While this did lead to Hannah Hampton working way more often than expected, the most important thing was to confirm the win — which we did!

Carefree!