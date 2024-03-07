Ben Chilwell will miss Monday’s game against Newcastle United, and potentially a fair few games after that, after Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the left back has to see a specialist about a knee injury that he had picked up in our last game, against Brentford.

Has a specialist ever confirmed good news?

Even Pochettino couldn’t muster up as much hopeful (hopeless?) positivity as he normally does while underplaying whatever our latest injury may be.

“We need to wait until he has seen a specialist. We hope it is not a big issue but in this moment, after eight or nine months at the club, I prefer to be cautious and wait. It was his knee and we only found out after the game [against Brentford].” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Chelsea FC

So yeah, not great! Marc Cucurella has been working towards full fitness and could be ready to deputize once again. Malo Gusto could also switch flanks, though that would probably mean that a center back would deputize on the right.

Pochettino also confirmed that Levi Colwill’s dealing with a toe problem and will miss Monday’s game, while Conor Gallagher’s doubtful with some sort of illness. Hopefully Cardio G can recover his cardio-fitness in the next 96 hours.

But the Chilwell news is especially disheartening, and while obviously not confirmed, I’m expecting something tragic (relatively speaking of course) to come out of this once again. Chilly has missed half the season already with a hamstring problem, just like much of last season as well, while the season before he missed six months with an ACL tear. It’s not known if the current knee problem is with the same knee that was repaired then.