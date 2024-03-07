 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

One more match ahead of a trophy challenge

By Fellipe Miranda
Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It’s the third time Chelsea Women and Manchester City will face each other this season, with the previous encounters ending as a draw and then a Citizens win in the Women’s Super League. While the setbacks didn’t end the Blues’ hopes of winning the championship by the end of the season, a defeat in today’s Women’s League Cup semifinal would result otherwise.

So yeah, another one of those “must win” games. If we show up, this challenge can definitely be overcome.

Manchester City starting eleven:
Keating | Aleixandri, Greenwood (c), Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Ouahabi, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa

Substitutes from: MacIver, Stokes, Houghton, Fowler, Angeldahl, Morgan, Mace, Kennedy

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Hampton | Périsset, Carter, Nüsken, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert (c), Cankovic | James, Ramírez, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Macario, Kirby, Kaneryd, Hamano, Berger, Beever-Jonnes

Date / Time: Thursday, March 7th, 2024, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)
Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester, UK
Referee: Mel Burgin

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

