Cole Palmer has been (arguably?) Chelsea’s best player this season, and he credits a good part of that success to our embattled head coach.

In comments timed quite serendipitously for the official website, Palmer has praised Pochettino for being a wonderful man-manager, and for helping him enjoy life at Chelsea despite the massive changes and pressures and expectations.

“The manager has definitely helped me [improve], he’s a top manager and a top person. He speaks to you about anything, like family issues. I think if he knows what’s going on off the pitch, it can affect how he is with you on the pitch. He’s really great at that. “He’s given me the freedom to play my stuff and I like it when he frees you because I feel I can express myself on the pitch more. “I’m loving it. Every day he’s talking to you about different things, not just football things but just life generally as well. He’s great at making you feel good and he’s always trying to get the best out of you.” -Cole Palmer; source: Chelsea FC

Aww. Isn’t that nice!?

Do we get points for that in the table?

That said, building the family atmosphere was one of Pochettino’s primary goals at the start of the season, and he’s certainly succeeded in that regard with his young charges. We can only hope that results on the pitch will follow in due course as well.