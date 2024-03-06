Set pieces are one of Chelsea’s biggest weaknesses this season, or so they say, and in order to fix that, we are supposedly looking to poach a specialist from somewhere to come help us out — and just waiting until Anthony Barry departs Bayern Munich alongside Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season is not our preferred option. (And, presumably, nor is it his, to come back.)

On Monday, The Athletic, among others, reported that top of our list is Brentford’s “tactical statistician” Bernardo Cueva, and the two clubs are in talks over a potential move — with the overall insinuation that Cueva’s role would be independent of head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s future (who thinks this is more of an execution issue, not a coaching issue).

Brentford’s set piece coaches have a good reputation, with ex-Bees now buzzing about in the backrooms of various teams, including Arsenal, who are head and shoulders above the competition this season in terms of set piece goals scored. The Gunners have anywhere from 15 to 18 set piece goals to their name, two or three times as many as the next best team, depending on how you define these things.

Incidentally, just looking at FBref’s (Premier League) data, our set piece success (not counting direct free kicks), in both defending and attacking isn’t exactly a glaring issue. Like with everything else, we’re firmly midtable, with 4 goals credited to us (from 38 set piece shots) and 5 goals given up (from 54 set piece shots). The roughly 10 per cent success rate we’re showing is pretty much in line with the league average for set piece conversion (97 goals from 1092 shots). Again, this is FBref data, and they define set piece goals and shots quite narrowly (only looking at the two preceding actions). Anecdotally, we’re terrible at them, especially defending the second phase: defensive (re-)organization has been a truly massive issue in general.

Incidentally, Brentford this season have also given up 5 set piece goals, albeit from only 39 shots, and have scored 5 times, from 66 shots — the 66 shots is in fact second highest in the league, after Liverpool. This is of course also all based on very small samples, which isn’t helping. Nor is the part where Axel Disasi just powered one in against this crew on Saturday.

But hey, probably can’t hurt.