Brentford 2-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Gusto escapes the carnage

1. MALO GUSTO (7.4)

Took a four-day vacation into the real world, the world well outside of the football bubble, and I must say, it’s quite nice out there. Highly recommended.

Anyway, in here, it’s still constant angst and strife since things that cannot improve or get fixed overnight aren’t fixing themselves overnight.

Malo Gusto seems to have escaped much of that rage, after setting up Nicolas Jackson’s goal with a beautiful cross and having yet another good game overall — certainly in terms of going forward. The defense was all over the place in this one, so we don’t have to worry about that.

2. NICOLAS JACKSON (6.1)

Back-to-back games with a goal for Nico, who now has 11 on the season (all competitions), just two off the career high mark he set last season at Villarreal.

Of course, the day could’ve been a lot better ... but he’s hardly the only culprit in that shortcoming.

3. MOISÉS CAICEDO (6.1)

Caicedo seems to have found himself a pretty solid baseline in terms of performance levels. If he can keep hitting that consistently and then build on it, we’ll be set at the position for a long time.

vs. BRENTFORD (PL, A, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gusto (7.4)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jackson (6.1), Caicedo (6.1), Petrović (6.0)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.9), Palmer (5.7), Disasi (5.6), Enzo (5.5), Chalobah (5.4), Mudryk (5.3, sub), Chilwell (5.0), Colwill (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Sterling (4.9, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL