USWNT striker Catarina Macario arrived at Chelsea Women last summer, despite being a year out of contention at the time due to an ACL injury. Eight months later, Cat would make her club debut from the bench against Leicester City, and score the final goal of our 4-0 win over the Foxes five minutes later.

There are few teams in the world which could afford waiting for Cat to shine after the worst period of her career. With help of everyone in the club, supporting her in every way possible, she was able to make her magnificent return to action.

“Honestly I can’t believe it, it feels like a dream. Obviously it’s been a really long road and even when I was preparing for this it felt a little bit surreal. “I’m just super lucky to have the team-mates that I do, they have supported me a lot during this whole time. And also a major shout-out to the staff, just because they’ve prepared me for this point and I feel like this debut and the goal and the comeback is all thanks to them. I’m just very happy.” “[The teammates] have been tremendous. I definitely would not have been able to have made it without them and they’ve been there through every single step, during the bad times, during the good times. “I’m just so happy that I can actually play with them for once and hopefully I can start to make an impact and go from there, especially in this busy month.”

Fan support was also always present while Cat recovered from her injury. Said support didn’t stay on social media, as there was a loud roar from the stands at King Power Stadium from the moment she began warming up to reentre the pitch for the first time in 20 months.