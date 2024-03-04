You don’t need to pay extreme attention to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, to notice there are many great things he does in his role. But being so young and playing for the first time in England, he remains a rough diamond in many areas.

His finishing is still lacking, and there might not be a better play to encompass this then his 1v1 against Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken. While he was already beginning to fall as he rounded the Dutch shot-stopper, his extremely weak shot on goal gave Zanka to run and clear it off the line.

He would still be able to shush the entire Brentford Community Stadium in the very next play with an amazing header from Malo Gusto’s cross to get us in the lead. Still he knows he can do much better for us upfront.

“It’s not enough because I have missed a lot [of chances]. “For me, I should have a lot more [goals], but every game I try to make the team win and help my team-mates. My team-mates have helped me as well so every game, even if I don’t score, I want to win. “I have missed a lot of chances. I should have more than 11 goals, but for me, it is just the beginning and I’m just starting to feel pleased in England. I keep moving forward.” -Nicolas Jackson; Source: Chelsea FC

Many in the fan base say that an upgrade on Jackson, i.e. a proven goalscorer, could be the difference between us being midtable and fighting for top four. However our current no.9 has everything but the elite finishing of a potential upgrade that will cost hundreds of millions of pounds in transfer fees and wages.

Between the work in progress that has taken large strides and missed a few stepovers towards fulfilling his potential, and the costly upgrade that will upset everything from squad to financial balance, why not stick with the former?